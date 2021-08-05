Coast Guard searches for person in the water on the Mississippi River

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, local law enforcement and multiple good Samaritan vessels are searching for a 60-year-old man, who fell in the water at the Gnots Reserve Fleeting and Towing, Wednesday near mile marker 119 on the Lower Mississippi River.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification from St. Charles Parish stating the man reportedly lost his balance reaching for an object and fell in the water. The watchstanders closed the Lower Mississippi River from mile marker 116 to mile marker 120.

Search crews include:

  • A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
  • A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
  • Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division
  • Port of South Marine Division
  • Pontchartrain Levee District
  • Multiple good Samaritan vessel

