Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Surprise Cove, Cochrane Bay

Coast Guard 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium File Photo

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Surprise Cove and Cochrane Bay, approximately 10 nautical miles east of Whitter, Alaska, Saturday.

Missing is 60-year-old Victor Moreno, who was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, and brown boots.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received a report from Cordova Police Department that Moreno was noticed missing from a recreational vessel at approximately 6 a.m. and it was presumed he fell overboard.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Station Valdez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

