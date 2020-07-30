Coast Guard searches for person in the water near South Padre Island

Jul 30th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause

Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause

CORPUS CHRSTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old male who was last seen swimming near South Padre Island, Texas, Wednesday.

Missing is Christian Reddix a 26-year-old African-American male with red hair last seen wearing black shorts and a white tank top.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified by South Padre Island Police Department of a missing swimmer near Beach Access 21. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast. An Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and Station South Padre Island Response Boat-Medium and Response Boat-Small boat crews were launched to conduct the search.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station South Padre Island
  • Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson
  • Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
  • South Padre Island Fire Department Beach Patrol
  • South Padre Island Police Department

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi public affairs office at (361) 438-0176.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.