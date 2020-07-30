Coast Guard searches for person in the water near South Padre Island

CORPUS CHRSTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old male who was last seen swimming near South Padre Island, Texas, Wednesday.

Missing is Christian Reddix a 26-year-old African-American male with red hair last seen wearing black shorts and a white tank top.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified by South Padre Island Police Department of a missing swimmer near Beach Access 21. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast. An Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and Station South Padre Island Response Boat-Medium and Response Boat-Small boat crews were launched to conduct the search.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island

Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

South Padre Island Fire Department Beach Patrol

South Padre Island Police Department

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi public affairs office at (361) 438-0176.

