Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

May 1st, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi Dolphin helicopter file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the Colorado River near Matagorda, Texas, Saturday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification of five individuals who were ejected from their vessel after reportedly striking a piling in the water. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel recovered three individuals safely from the water with minor injuries and one person unresponsive.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor
  • Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
  • Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.