Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Matagorda, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the Colorado River near Matagorda, Texas, Saturday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification of five individuals who were ejected from their vessel after reportedly striking a piling in the water. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel recovered three individuals safely from the water with minor injuries and one person unresponsive.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office

