Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 22-year-old male in the water at Surfside Beach near Freeport, Texas.
Missing is Elijah Posada, U.S. Air Force, who was last seen wearing a maroon shirt.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification Sunday of a 22-year-old Posada who was swimming approximately 100-feet from shore when an individual reported seeing him being pulled by a rip current. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Freeport
- Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark
- Surfside Police Department
- Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office
