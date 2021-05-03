Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Freeport, Texas

Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark file photo by Fireman Ross Ruddell.

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 22-year-old male in the water at Surfside Beach near Freeport, Texas.

Missing is Elijah Posada, U.S. Air Force, who was last seen wearing a maroon shirt.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification Sunday of a 22-year-old Posada who was swimming approximately 100-feet from shore when an individual reported seeing him being pulled by a rip current. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Station Freeport
  • Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark
  • Surfside Police Department
  • Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office

