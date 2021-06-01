Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in the vicinity of the mouth of the Brazos River in Freeport, Texas.
At approximately 2:12 p.m. Monday, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification from the owner of a disabled and adrift 21-foot center console vessel with four individuals aboard that was struggling to anchor due to weather and strong currents. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to assist. Once on scene, the helicopter crew located the capsized vessel, recovered two individuals safely from the water and transported them to the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport.
A third individual was recovered safely from the shore.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Freeport
- Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office
