Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard, along with local partner agencies, are searching for an 18-year-old male last seen entering the water in the Packery Channel near Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday evening,
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified at approximately 8:30 p.m. by the Corpus Christi Police Department who reported the mother of the 18-year-old saw him enter the water and has not seen him since.
Watchstanders launched a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller crew to search.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
- Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller
- Corpus Christi Fire Department
- Corpus Christi Police Department
- Corpus Christi Beach Rescue
