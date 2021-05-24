Coast Guard searches for person in the water near Corpus Christi, Texas

Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard, along with local partner agencies, are searching for an 18-year-old male last seen entering the water in the Packery Channel near Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday evening,

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified at approximately 8:30 p.m. by the Corpus Christi Police Department who reported the mother of the 18-year-old saw him enter the water and has not seen him since.

Watchstanders launched a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller crew to search.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
  • Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller
  • Corpus Christi Fire Department
  • Corpus Christi Police Department
  • Corpus Christi Beach Rescue

