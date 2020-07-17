Coast Guard searches for person in the water in Lake Pontchatrain

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in Lake Pontchatrain, Louisiana, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report that a 63-year-old male got underway on Lake Pontchatrain on a 28-foot shrimping boat Thursday afternoon and did not return. His brother then discovered the vessel Friday morning washed ashore.

The boat operator is described as blonde with blue eyes, short and stocky.

Currently involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

