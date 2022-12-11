Coast Guard searches for person in the water Fajardo, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard air and surface units are searching for a person in the water in the vicinity of Playa Escondida near Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
Coast Guard watch standers in Sector San Juan received a 911 call reporting the distress at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
The reporting source and two Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency personnel confirmed having a visual, with binoculars, of a person in the water with a red or orange life jacket, approximately one nautical mile from shore. Conditions on scene were reported to be eight to ten-foot waves and 20 knot winds.
Coast Guard watch standers issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert possible vessel traffic in the area. They also directed the launch of a Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to search. A Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit and Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency personnel also responded.
The Coast Guard has not received any maritime reports of overdue vessels nor of a missing person.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search:
- Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat Medium
- Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter
- Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez
Anyone with information of a missing person that may be related to this case may contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.
