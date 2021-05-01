Coast Guard searches for owner of adrift vessel near Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of an unmanned, adrift vessel found in the vicinity of Nueces Bay in Corpus Christi, Texas, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification of an unmanned, adrift green Jon boat with an ice chest and food floating approximately 300-feet away. Watchstander issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area.
A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew were launched to search.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
- Corpus Christi Fire Department
- Good Samaritan vessels
Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the vessel is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center at (361) 939-0450.
