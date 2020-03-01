Coast Guard searches for owner of adrift kayak near Port Aransas, Texas

Mar 1st, 2020
A kayak floats adrift in the water near Aransas Pass, Texas, March 1, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Port Aransas Response Boat-Small boat crew were launched to search. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A kayak floats adrift in the water near Aransas Pass, Texas, March 1, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found in the vicinity of the Redfish Bay Causeway near Aransas Pass, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification from a good Samaritan of the unmanned kayak. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas Response Boat-Small boat crew were launched to search.


Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center at (361) 939-0450.

