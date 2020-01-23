Coast Guard searches for owner of adrift kayak near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found in the vicinity of Pier 21 near the Cruise Ship Terminal in Galveston, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at approximately 10 a.m. from the Galveston Marine Police Division of the unmanned, adrift yellow Hobie Kona kayak. Watchstander issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Galveston Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to search.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Galveston Marine Police Division

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.