Coast Guard searches for overdue pilot in Chatham, Massachusetts

BOSTON – The Coast Guard is responding to the report of a downed aircraft with a single occupant in the vicinity of Nauset Beach, Monday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a report at 10:34 p.m, Sunday, from the Air Force Regional Command Center reporting a possible downed, white and beige, Piper 28 aircraft four miles east of Sampson Island. The original call was made to the Air Force Regional Command Center by a concerned friend who was waiting for the aircraft and occupant at Chatham Airport. The Air Force then contacted the Coast Guard command center.
The aircraft’s last transmitted transponder signal was at 6:49 p.m. descending at 4,000 feet per minute.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Chatham 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Sanibel (WPB 1312) crew
- Chatham Harbormaster
- Harwich Harbormaster
- Orleans Harbor Master
Two additional local assets, including towboat
Weather on scene at the time of the call was 3 to 6-foot seas with 15 mph winds.
