Coast Guard searches for overdue pilot in Chatham, Massachusetts

Nov 1st, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Mass, MH-60 helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Simpson.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo

BOSTON – The Coast Guard is responding to the report of a downed aircraft with a single occupant in the vicinity of Nauset Beach, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a report at 10:34 p.m, Sunday, from the Air Force Regional Command Center reporting a possible downed, white and beige, Piper 28 aircraft four miles east of Sampson Island. The original call was made to the Air Force Regional Command Center by a concerned friend who was waiting for the aircraft and occupant at Chatham Airport. The Air Force then contacted the Coast Guard command center.

The aircraft’s last transmitted transponder signal was at 6:49 p.m. descending at 4,000 feet per minute.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Station Chatham 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Sanibel (WPB 1312) crew
  • Chatham Harbormaster
  • Harwich Harbormaster
  • Orleans Harbor Master

Two additional local assets, including towboat

Weather on scene at the time of the call was 3 to 6-foot seas with 15 mph winds.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.