Coast Guard searches for overdue boater in Groton, Conn.

Oct 31st, 2020
Coast Guard Station New London 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium File Photo

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is currently searching for an overdue boater in the vicinity of Groton Long Point, Conn. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report at 5:30 p.m. on Friday that Matthew Lyon, 49, had departed from the Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, Conn., at 2:30 p.m. Friday in a 14-foot dinghy and had not returned.

Multiple assets have been involved in the search, including:

  • Coast Guard Cutter Coho
  • Coast Guard Station New London response boatcrews
  • Coast Guard Station Montauk response boatcrews
  • Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew
  • Groton County Police Department
  • Groton County Fire Department
  • Goshen Fire Department
  • Taftville Fire Department
  • Connecticut State Police Department
  • Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
  • Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police
  • Electric Boat Security
  • Tow Boat U.S.
  • Stonington Harbor Master
  • Southeast Marine Patrol (East Lyme)

Anyone with possible information on the person’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4421.

