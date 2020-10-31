Coast Guard searches for overdue boater in Groton, Conn.

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is currently searching for an overdue boater in the vicinity of Groton Long Point, Conn. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report at 5:30 p.m. on Friday that Matthew Lyon, 49, had departed from the Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, Conn., at 2:30 p.m. Friday in a 14-foot dinghy and had not returned.

Multiple assets have been involved in the search, including:

Coast Guard Cutter Coho

Coast Guard Station New London response boatcrews

Coast Guard Station Montauk response boatcrews

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew

Groton County Police Department

Groton County Fire Department

Goshen Fire Department

Taftville Fire Department

Connecticut State Police Department

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police

Electric Boat Security

Tow Boat U.S.

Stonington Harbor Master

Southeast Marine Patrol (East Lyme)

Anyone with possible information on the person’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4421.

