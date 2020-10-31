Coast Guard searches for overdue boater in Groton, Conn.

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is currently searching for an overdue boater in the vicinity of Groton Long Point, Conn. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a report at 5:30 p.m. on Friday that Matthew Lyon, 49, had departed from the Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, Conn., at 2:30 p.m. Friday in a 14-foot dinghy and had not returned.
Multiple assets have been involved in the search, including:
- Coast Guard Cutter Coho
- Coast Guard Station New London response boatcrews
- Coast Guard Station Montauk response boatcrews
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew
- Groton County Police Department
- Groton County Fire Department
- Goshen Fire Department
- Taftville Fire Department
- Connecticut State Police Department
- Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
- Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police
- Electric Boat Security
- Tow Boat U.S.
- Stonington Harbor Master
- Southeast Marine Patrol (East Lyme)
Anyone with possible information on the person’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4421.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.