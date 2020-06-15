Coast Guard searching for motorist near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a motorist who was ejected from his vehicle and entered the water off the I-45 Galveston Causeway Bridge near Galveston, Texas, Sunday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by a railroad bridge operator of a man and his dog being ejected from their jeep after a roll-over accident on the causeway bridge. The dog was later found alive near the accident, with the driver still missing.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Galveston Response Boat-Small boat crew to search.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Galveston Island Beach Patrol

Galveston Police Marine Division

Galveston Fire Department

