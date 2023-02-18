Coast Guard searches for missing swimmer in San Jacinto River

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, are searching for a missing swimmer in the San Jacinto River near Channelview, Texas, Friday.

Missing is a hispanic male last seen wearing a blue tank top.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 3:40 p.m. from Harris County Sheriff’s Office stating a person went into the San Jacinto River and was last seen going under water and not resurfacing.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing swimmer.

Involved in the search are:

  • Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Station Houston
  • Air Station Houston
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife
  • Houston Police Department
  • Harris County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.

