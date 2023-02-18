Coast Guard searches for missing swimmer in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, are searching for a missing swimmer in the San Jacinto River near Channelview, Texas, Friday.

Missing is a hispanic male last seen wearing a blue tank top.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 3:40 p.m. from Harris County Sheriff’s Office stating a person went into the San Jacinto River and was last seen going under water and not resurfacing.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing swimmer.

Involved in the search are:

Sector Houston-Galveston

Station Houston

Air Station Houston

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Houston Police Department

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.