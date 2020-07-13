Coast Guard searches for missing swimmer in Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — The Coast Guard and local authorities are searching for a missing man who was swimming in the vicinity of the Ocean City bridge, Sunday evening.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a call from Ocean City Police Department at approximately 7:00 p.m.
A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched along with 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crews from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City and Coast Guard Station Great Egg. Also assisting in the search is the Coast Guard Cutter Bonito.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Delaware Bay command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 215-271-4940.
