Coast Guard searches for missing person near Fort Morgan, Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing person near Fort Morgan, Alabama, Friday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Baldwin County 911 at approximately 1:45 p.m. of a 19-year-old male struggling in the water approximately 40-yards off the beach on the Gulf side of Fort Morgan.
Search crews include:
- Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Seahorse
- Fort Morgan Fire Rescue
- Orange Beach Fire Rescue
- Gulf Shore Life Guards
- Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department
