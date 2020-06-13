Coast Guard searches for missing kayaker near Luffenholtz Beach

Jun 13th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter File Photo

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Coast Guard and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office are searching the Trinidad Bay area after an unmanned kayak was found near Luffenholtz Beach.

Missing is a 19-year-old male, last seen wearing a yellow vest.

Local authorities received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday of a missing person, which coincided with the unmanned kayak found at Luffenholtz Beach.


Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders were notified by local authorities and launched a Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Barracuda and a Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search the Luffenholtz Beach area.

Anyone with information regarding the missing kayaker should contact Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders at (707) 839-6113.

