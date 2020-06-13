Coast Guard searches for missing kayaker near Luffenholtz Beach

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Coast Guard and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office are searching the Trinidad Bay area after an unmanned kayak was found near Luffenholtz Beach.
Missing is a 19-year-old male, last seen wearing a yellow vest.
Local authorities received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday of a missing person, which coincided with the unmanned kayak found at Luffenholtz Beach.
Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders were notified by local authorities and launched a Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Barracuda and a Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search the Luffenholtz Beach area.
Anyone with information regarding the missing kayaker should contact Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders at (707) 839-6113.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments