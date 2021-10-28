Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman near Cobb Island, MD

Oct 28th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City (U.S. Coast Guard file photo)

COBB ISLAND, Md. — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman in the vicinity of Cobb Island on the Potomac River, Thursday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a report Wednesday evening from the Charles County Fire Department of an overdue fisherman.

A Response Boat-Medium boatcrew was launched from Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.

The following partner agencies also launched to assist with search efforts:

  • Maryland State Troopers
  • Maryland Natural Resources Police
  • Cobb Island Fire Department
  • St. Mary’s County Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue
  • Towboat Cobb Island

After launching, Towboat Cobb Island crewmembers located the fisherman’s vessel aground on the shoreline of Westmoreland County, Virginia.

Coast Guard Cutter Bonito was launched to further assist with search efforts along with a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River aircrews.

Any person with information that could assist search efforts can contact the Sector Maryland-National Capital Region Command Center at 410-576-2525.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.