Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman near Cobb Island, MD

COBB ISLAND, Md. — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman in the vicinity of Cobb Island on the Potomac River, Thursday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a report Wednesday evening from the Charles County Fire Department of an overdue fisherman.

A Response Boat-Medium boatcrew was launched from Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.

The following partner agencies also launched to assist with search efforts:

Maryland State Troopers

Maryland Natural Resources Police

Cobb Island Fire Department

St. Mary’s County Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue

Towboat Cobb Island

After launching, Towboat Cobb Island crewmembers located the fisherman’s vessel aground on the shoreline of Westmoreland County, Virginia.

Coast Guard Cutter Bonito was launched to further assist with search efforts along with a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River aircrews.

Any person with information that could assist search efforts can contact the Sector Maryland-National Capital Region Command Center at 410-576-2525.

