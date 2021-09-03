Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman in Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an overdue mariner in the Chesapeake Bay.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a call at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, from the son of the 70 year old fisherman who said his father departed on a fishing trip from Ingram Bay at 8 a.m. and had not returned.
Sector Virginia issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched a crew from Coast Guard Station Milford Haven aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and notified Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Department of Wildlife Resources.
Once on scene, the crew from Station Milford Haven discovered the man’s boat unanchored and adrift with no one aboard. Watchstanders then launched an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City to aid in the search.
The search continued overnight with a first light search including the below listed agencies/units as well as the U.S. Navy Patuxent River aboard a HH-60 Seahawk helicopter.
Agencies Involved in the Search:
- Coast Guard Station Milford Haven
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 aircraft and MH-60 helicopter
- Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission Fixed Wing Aircraft
- Department of Wildlife Resources
- Smith Point Rescue
- Abington Fire Department
- Gloucester Fire Department
- Poquoson Fire Department
