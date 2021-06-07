Coast Guard searches for missing child near Jetty Park in Matagorda, Texas

Jun 7th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing ten-year-old male Monday near Jetty Park in Matagorda, Texas.

The child was last seen wearing black swim trunks.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 6:53 p.m. Sunday of a ten-year-old male and a 30-year-old male who had gone missing while swimming.

Watchstanders directed the launch of two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews from Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor and Station Freeport as well as a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

At approximately 8 p.m., the missing 30-year-old male was located deceased onshore.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Station Freeport
  • Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor
  • Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office
  • Texas Search and Rescue
  • Texas EquuSearch

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.