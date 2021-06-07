Coast Guard searches for missing child near Jetty Park in Matagorda, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing ten-year-old male Monday near Jetty Park in Matagorda, Texas.
The child was last seen wearing black swim trunks.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 6:53 p.m. Sunday of a ten-year-old male and a 30-year-old male who had gone missing while swimming.
Watchstanders directed the launch of two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews from Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor and Station Freeport as well as a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.
At approximately 8 p.m., the missing 30-year-old male was located deceased onshore.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Freeport
- Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor
- Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office
- Texas Search and Rescue
- Texas EquuSearch
