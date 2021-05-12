Coast Guard searches for missing child in the water near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing seven-year-old male near the Galveston Seawall near 37th St. and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston, Texas.
The child was last seen wearing black shorts.
At approximately 8:09 p.m., Tuesday, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification of a seven-year-old male who had gone missing while at the beach with family. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Galveston Police Department
- Galveston Island Beach Patrol
