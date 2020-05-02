Coast Guard searching for missing boater after recovering others

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard, along with good Samaritans, recovered three people from the water and are searching for a fourth south of Point Lookout on Long Island starting Saturday morning.

At 10:08 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center watch standers received a call from the good Samaritan vessel BRETT ALLIE 5 that they had come upon a motor vessel that had capsized with four people in the water.

Within minutes of receiving the call, Coast Guard Station Jones Beach launched two response boats. They located and recovered one person in the water who was transferred to Long Beach Medical Center. The BRETT ALLIE 5 also recovered two people that were clinging to the vessel’s hull and wearing lifejackets. They were transferred to South Nassau Medical Center. The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for the fourth person.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City was also launched to assist with the search of the missing person.

“The readiness and quick response of our watch standers, boat crews, and good Samaritans led to the swift rescue of the people in the water,” said Cmdr. Valerie Boyd, a search and rescue mission coordinator with Sector Long Island Sound. “This is a reminder that anything can happen on the water and that preparation and wearing your lifejacket is critical to survivability and quick detection.”

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod

Coast Guard Cutter Shrike

Coast Guard Station Jones Beach

Nassau County Police Helicopter

New York Police Department Helicopter

Oyster Bay Marine Rescue

Hempstead Bay Marine Rescue

Freeport Marine Rescue

Atlantic Beach Marine Rescue

Lawrence Cedarhurst Marine Rescue

