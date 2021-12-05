Coast Guard searches for 94-year-old man 90 miles offshore Galveston

Dec 5th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65D Dolphin file photo. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick)

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65D Dolphin file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching Sunday for a 94-year-old man who was reported missing during a fishing trip 90 miles offshore southeast of Galveston, Texas.

Missing is Frank Marinic, last seen on his 34 ft. white fishing vessel, Mar Boa.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification from a friend of the fisherman that he had gone out on Nov. 30, 2021, and was expected back Saturday.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew, and a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist.

The Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew located his fishing vessel near the Claypile Bank 90 miles offshore Galveston and lowered down a rescue swimmer who verified that there was no one on the vessel.

The Coast Guard is still searching for the fisherman.

If anyone has any information that may help the search, contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.