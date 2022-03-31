Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a man in the water near Galveston, Texas, Thursday.
Missing is a 22-year-old man who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green construction shirt and blue jeans. It is unknown if he is wearing a life jacket.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by Houston Pilots at 1:03 a.m. that three men had fallen into the water after their 12-foot jon boat capsized near the Galveston Jetties. Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to search for the individuals.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., a Houston Pilot crew notified Coast Guard watchstanders that they had rescued two of the people from the water and brought them ashore to Dock 10. Emergency medical services personnel transported the two men to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston in reportedly stable condition.
The three individuals were reportedly in the water together for an extensive amount of time before a wave separated them.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Cutter Alligator
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.
