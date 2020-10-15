Coast Guard searches for 2 teenagers near Fort Walton Beach

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for two overdue paddle boarders Thursday near Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Missing are two teenagers, male and female, last seen Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. in the water wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos.
Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s dispatch reporting two teenagers overdue after they rented one red and white paddle board. The rental company stated the teenagers were due back Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Albacore crew
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assets
- Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office all-terrain vehicle
Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.
