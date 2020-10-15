Coast Guard searches for 2 teenagers near Fort Walton Beach

Coast Guard Cutter Albacore file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for two overdue paddle boarders Thursday near Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Missing are two teenagers, male and female, last seen Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. in the water wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s dispatch reporting two teenagers overdue after they rented one red and white paddle board. The rental company stated the teenagers were due back Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Albacore crew
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assets
  • Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office all-terrain vehicle

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

