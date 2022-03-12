Coast Guard searches for 2 overdue fishermen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard air and surface crews are searching for two overdue fishermen Saturday in waters south of Vieques and Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

Overdue are Marcos Jonael Calzada Parilla from Vieques, Puerto Rico, and one other unidentified person, who reportedly departed on a fishing trip Thursday morning from Playa Esperanza in Vieques to an area, approximately 18 nautical miles south of Yabucoa.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan were initially contacted by the sister of Calzada Parilla at 2:26p.m. Friday, who reported the men had gone out on a 15 to 18-foot white-colored boat with one outboard engine. Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen to initiate the search.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search:

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters from Air Station Borinquen.

Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez

HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts for Calzada Parilla is asked to contact the Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

