Coast Guard searches for 2 overdue fishermen off Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard air and surface units are searching for two overdue fishermen Sunday in Mona Passage waters off Rincón, Puerto Rico.

Overdue are Luis Eliel Guerra, 29, and Wilson Negrón, who reportedly departed from Rincón at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday on a fishing trip aboard an Aquasport, center console, recreational fishing boat with one outboard engine. Guerra and Negrón were expected to return by 2p.m. Saturday.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 Emergency Service operator, who relayed a call from a man reporting the fishermen overdue.

The fishermen were reported to be experienced in the area and that they would typically fish near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico and a common local fishing area, approximately 40 nautical miles north of Desecheo Island.

Puerto Rico Police area assisting with the search. No personal belongings or signs of the overdue vessel have been sighted.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search.

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters from Air Station Borinquen.

Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon

HC-130J Super Hercules fixed-wing aircraft from Air Station Clearwater, Fla.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of the overdue fishermen are asked to contact the Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

