Coast Guard searching for 2 missing men in Poquoson River, Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and local authorities are searching for two missing men after their canoe capsized near the mouth of the Poquoson River Monday morning.
A passenger who was also aboard the canoe was able to swim to shore and call York County 911, who then contacted the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center at approximately 4:30 a.m. The individual reported that there were two other men aboard with him.
Watchstanders launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Also assisting in the search are York County, Poquoson County, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Coast Guard Auxiliary, James City County, Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown, and Hampton Fire Department.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Virginia command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-483-8567.
