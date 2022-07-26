Coast Guard searches for 19-year-old male off Arecibo, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard air and surface units continue search efforts Tuesday for a 19-year-old male in the waters just off ‘La Poza del Obispo’ in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

Missing is Brian Cortéz Torres, from Barceloneta, who reportedly was on the rocks with his friend, Kadier Rivera Maldonado, when a heavy swell swept them both into the water. Rivera Maldonado, who sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital, was able to get out of the water and reported he did not see his friend resurface.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call at approximately 5:50 p.m. Monday from a local bystander, who initially reported the incident. Sea state conditions on-scene Monday were reported to be six to eight-foot seas with occasional 10-foot swells. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter launched from Air Station Borinquen, while the Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley also diverted to the scene. Watchstanders transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast advising boaters and mariners in the vicinity to be on the lookout.

Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau and Arecibo Municipal Office of Emergency Management responders are actively searching on land and in the water.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search are:

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen

Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley – (154-foot fast response cutter)

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos – (154-foot fast response cutter)

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041

