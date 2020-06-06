Coast Guard, Sea Tow rescue 3 from vessel on Georgetown jetties

Jun 6th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a Sea Tow Georgetown crew rescue three people after the vessel they were on became aground on the Georgetown jetties, June 6, 2020, Georgetown, South Carolina. The Sea Tow crew arrived on scene shortly the RBM crew and assisted all three people onto the RBM where they were safely transported ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Georgetown)

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew and a Sea Tow Georgetown crew rescue three people from their aground vesel on the Georgetown jetties. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Georgetown)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard and Sea Tow rescued three people after the vessel they were on became aground on the Georgetown jetties, Saturday.

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a Sea Tow Georgetown crew arrived on scene and rescued two people from the jetty rocks and one person who was on top of the around vessel.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a report at 11:32 a.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 17-foot aluminum vessel was aground on the Georgetown jetties with three people aboard.


The RBM crew and a Sea Tow crew launched to assist.

The RMB crew arrived on scene and witnessed the vessel turn onto its side. The Sea Tow crew arrived on scene shortly after and assisted all three people onto the RBM where they were safely transported ashore.

There were no reported injuries. Sea Tow will attempt to salvage the vessel at high tide.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.