Coast Guard, Sea Tow rescue 3 from vessel on Georgetown jetties

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard and Sea Tow rescued three people after the vessel they were on became aground on the Georgetown jetties, Saturday.
A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a Sea Tow Georgetown crew arrived on scene and rescued two people from the jetty rocks and one person who was on top of the around vessel.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a report at 11:32 a.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 17-foot aluminum vessel was aground on the Georgetown jetties with three people aboard.
The RBM crew and a Sea Tow crew launched to assist.
The RMB crew arrived on scene and witnessed the vessel turn onto its side. The Sea Tow crew arrived on scene shortly after and assisted all three people onto the RBM where they were safely transported ashore.
There were no reported injuries. Sea Tow will attempt to salvage the vessel at high tide.
