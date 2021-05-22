Coast Guard saves 3 after medical emergency in Elliot Bay, WA

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard saved three people Saturday following a medical emergency aboard a 45-foot sailing vessel in Elliot Bay.

An adult male aboard a sailing boat used a marine-band radio to hail watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District at about 12:25 p.m. Saturday and report his two young daughters were suffering from symptoms commonly associated with carbon monoxide poisoning.

He reported his youngest daughter was not responsive and his older daughter was experiencing delirium and loss of motor skills. He also said he was feeling dizzy. There were no additional passengers aboard the boat.

A Coast Guard Station Seattle response boat crew was already underway conducting a training exercise about 400 feet from the reported distress and arrived on scene within two minutes.

Upon arrival, Station Seattle crew members said they could smell heavy exhaust fumes and immediately removed the three people from the boat. The man and his daughters were taken to Elliot Bay Marina where their care was transferred to emergency medical personnel.

The Coast Guard reminds all mariners that having a reliable means of communication can be the difference between life and death on the water. A VHF-FM marine-band radio set to channel 16 is the best method of communication while on the water. Although cell phones are a good backup, they can be unreliable due to gaps in coverage area and limited battery life.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.