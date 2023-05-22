Coast Guard San Francisco, partners rescue 3 kayakers

A Coast Guard Station San Francisco 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and Foster City Fire Department jet ski operators rescued the kayakers and released them to the care of Emergency Medical Services.
At 7:07 p.m., Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a digital selective calling (DSC) man overboard alert over Rescue 21 in the vicinity of the south side at the high rise of the San Mateo Bridge.
Sector San Francisco watchstanders issued an urgent marine broadcast notice to mariners and launched Coast Guard assets in response. Foster City Fire Department also deployed two jet ski operators to assist.
The Coast Guard response boat arrived on scene and located the two kayakers. The crew retrieved the two kayakers and brought them to Oyster Point Marina.
At 7:11 p.m., while the first case was ongoing, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a mayday broadcast call reporting a capsized kayak near the San Mateo Bridge.
Sector San Francisco watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew to the area who located the kayaker in the water and vectored in the Foster City Fire Department jet ski responders.
The jet ski operators retrieved the kayaker and took him to Coyote Point Marina.
