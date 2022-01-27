Coast Guard safety message as winter storm approaches New England

BOSTON — The National Weather Service is warning of potentially significant impacts associated with the approaching storm from the evening of January 28 to the morning of January 30, 2022 to include the following:

Significant snowfall

Minor to moderate coastal flooding

Strong northeast winds predicted of 50 mph up to 60+ mph near Cape Cod

Possible power outages

Dangerous conditions for mariners with offshore seas of 25-30 feet

Dangerous conditions for mariners in the bays and sounds with seas of 5-10 feet

The Coast Guard’s First District is urging the public to exercise extreme caution and strongly advising boaters against operating in these adverse weather conditions. Significant weather can degrade and delay the Coast Guard’s response time, so it is important for the public to take every precaution necessary to preserve their own safety.

The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the internet. Boaters are advised to double up on mooring lines for vessels that have not been removed for the winter season. Kayaks, paddle boards and other small craft should be secured as to not be blown into the water during the high winds and accidentally activating the search and rescue system.

Please report any incidents affecting navigable waterways to your local Coast Guard command center via VHF radio channels 16 or 22, or via phone at (617) 223-8555.

