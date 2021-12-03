Coast Guard, royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force sign MOU

Dec 3rd, 2021
U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, the Seventh District Commander and Nigel J. Dakin CMG, Governor to Turks and Caicos Islands present a signed Memorandum of Understanding on Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 2, 2021. The Memorandum of Understanding recognizes the collaborative benefits of search and rescue between the RTCIPF and the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Lt. j.g. Raeford Penny)

MIAMI — The Coast Guard and the royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force signed a Memorandum of Understanding Thursday, Turks and Caicos Islands.

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, Seventh District Commander, and Nigel J. Dakin CMG, Governor to Turks and Caicos Islands, signed the document on Coast Guard Cutter Venturous in port at Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands.

The MOU recognizes the collaborative benefits of search and rescue between the RTCIPF and Coast Guard, highlighting the importance of continued cooperation on search and rescue efforts that prevent loss of lives and property.

“The Coast Guard recognizes and celebrates the benefits enjoyed from previous unification of efforts with our international partners regarding search and rescue operations and training,” said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, Seventh District Commander. “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with Turks and Caicos Island signifies the United States and the Coast Guard as a strategic partner of choice while demonstrating effective search and rescue services to save lives and reduce suffering.”

