Coast Guard responds to vessel fire on Detroit River

DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard received notification from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton at approximately 2 p.m., Sunday, that the 641-foot Canadian motor vessel Tecumseh had an engine room fire near Zug Island on the United States’ side of the Detroit River.
Coast Guard Sector Detroit diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay to the scene and launched Coast Guard Station Belle Isle’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit to assess the situation.
The vessel eventually drifted to into Canadian waters where it is currently anchored by Windsor, Ontario.
A contracted firefighting team boarded and extinguished the fire overnight after all 16 crewmembers were safely disembarked and evaluated by local EMS.
There is no report of pollution and no impact to vessel traffic.
The U.S. Coast Guard worked with the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada and Windsor Harbor Master through the night to coordinate response efforts and provide support as needed and will coordinate any investigation into the cause of the fire.
