Coast Guard responds to vessel fire in the Port of Alaska, Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the tank vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames.

The crew quickly responded to the emergency, deploying fire hoses, and extinguishing the flames. Anchorage Fire Department and Port of Alaska personnel arrived on scene shortly after to provide support.

The vessel was reportedly transferring jet fuel at the time of the incident and cargo operations were suspended until the fire was extinguished and a thorough investigation was conducted.

It was determined that an issue with the vessel’s auxiliary boiler caused an improper fuel-to-air mixture, igniting a buildup of soot in the exhaust stack which resulted in a loud boom and flames.

The vessel’s owners have brought in a technical expert to troubleshoot the problem and were expecting the ship, currently moored in Anchorage, to be able to resume normal operations by Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard personnel are working with Port of Anchorage and Anchorage Fire Department crews to ensure the safety of the vessel’s crew and shoreside responders.

No pollution or injuries were reported at the time of the incident.