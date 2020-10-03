Coast Guard responds to vessel fire in Galveston, Texas

The Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr respondes to a vessel fire with three people aboard near the Houston Ship Channel entrance Oct. 3, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. The Daniel Tarr crew arrived on scene and began extinguishing the fire alongside the Erin T, an offshore supply vessel and a good Samaritan safely removed the passengers from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr responded to a vessel fire Saturday near the Houston Ship Channel entrance in Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders were notified at 8:37 a.m. by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr stating they were responding to a 25-foot vessel on fire with three people aboard.

The Daniel Tarr crew arrived on scene and began extinguishing the fire alongside the Erin T, an offshore supply vessel. A good Samaritan safely removed the passengers from the vessel.

Once the fire was extinguished, a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew remained on scene to assess potential pollution.

“The quick actions and teamwork of the Daniel Tarr crew and good Samaritans resulted in a safe outcome for the passengers involved,” said Chief Warrant Officer Brooke Milstead, command duty officer. “We encourage all mariners to remain vigilant and provide assistance when safely possible.”

No injuries were reported.

