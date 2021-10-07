Coast Guard responds to vessel collision near Clearwater Beach

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key rescue crew assists two people aboard a 18-foot vessel Oct. 7, 2021 after they experienced a collision near Clearwater Beach, Florida. The three people were then transferred to awaiting emergency medical professionals. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard responded to a collision between two vessels near Clearwater Beach, Florida, Thursday.

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key rescue crew brought three people from the two vessels, one of them injured, aboard a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat–Medium. The three people were then transferred to awaiting emergency medical professionals.

At approximately 7 a.m., Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstanders were notified of a 21-foot vessel and an 18-foot vessel reportedly colliding and both damaged. Station Sand Key rescue crews arrived 15 minutes after the report to assist.

“The four people aboard both vessels wore their life jackets, which could have saved their lives if they fell in the water during the collision,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamyson Trancso, Station Sand Key coxswain,. “Not only should people wear life jackets, it is also important for mariners to use their navigation lights at night, check the weather before going out, have a marine radio and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon available in case of an emergency.”

The owners are coordinating with commercial salvage for the vessels, and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

