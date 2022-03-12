Coast Guard responds to vessel collision in Pascagoula, Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is responding to a collision between two vessels Saturday near the VT Halter Shipyards and Chevron docks in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report from the National Response Center of a collision between two vessels. The 752-foot drillship Valaris, reportedly broke free of its moorings due to high winds and collided with the bulk carrier ship Akti.

The Valaris is reported to have approximately 580,000 gallons of diesel onboard the vessel. The drillship is currently still up against the Akti and is anchored while being held in place by three tug vessels. Both vessels reportedly have minor damage, with some damage to the pier.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile has sent three prevention team members to monitor the situation. There have been no reports of injuries or pollution at this time.

The channel was previously closed due to weather but will remain closed until the vessels are separated.

