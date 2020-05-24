Coast Guard responds to vessel allision near Dania Beach

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevaced a 26-year-old female Friday after a vessel allided with trees in Whiskey Creek, Intracoastal Waterway, near Dania Beach.
The Dolphin aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer who assessed the situation and determined the female needed higher level medical attention. She was safely hoisted and transported to Palmetto General Hospital.
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report that a 17-foot vessel with five people aboard allided with some mangroves. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement small boat crew, and diverted an already in-flight MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.
Due to the water depth of where the vessel was located, the Station Fort Lauderdale boat crew could not get to the scene. The Dolphin crew was able to assist with lowering the rescue swimmer and assessing the situation.
“Once I was lowered from the helicopter, I was able to assess the situation and tend to the female,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Nicoll, Air Station Miami rescue swimmer for the case. “Everyone rose to the occasion and performed their jobs perfectly to execute this successful rescue.”
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel and salvage company personnel arrived on scene and were able to use shallow water craft assets to remove the vessel from the mangroves and embark the remaining four people, transferring them to shore.
