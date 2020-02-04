Coast Guard responds to vessel aground off Hilo, Hawaii

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and partners are responding to a 63-foot motor-sailing vessel grounded near Ale Ale’a Point, Hilo Bay.

At 5:33 p.m. Monday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Hilo Fire Department of the grounded vessel, named Midway Island, on the rocks northwest of Hilo Harbor with a mariner aboard.

Hilo Fire Department responded with engine, fire boat, and aircrews. Their aircrew arrived on scene and hoisted the mariner to safety.

A HC-130 Hercules aircraft and crew launched at first light Tuesday with a Coast Guard pollution responder aboard from Sector Honolulu to conduct an aerial assessment of the surrounding area for pollution threats.

Another Coast Guard pollution responder from Coast Guard Marine Safety Team Hawaii is on scene conducting a surface assessment with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

At this time, the vessel has not discharged any pollutants into the environment. Pollution responders are on scene assessing the situation and surrounding area for impacts. There is a maximum potential fuel load of 1,800 gallons of diesel aboard along with two marine batteries.

The Coast Guard continues to oversee assessment and mitigation efforts, working in partnership with the State of Hawaii and local officials.There are no reports of personnel injuries or impacted wildlife.

The weather on scene is 3-foot seas and 10 mph winds.