Coast Guard responds to swimmer in distress near Dauphin Island, Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded to a swimmer in distress near Dauphin Island, Alabama, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 3 p.m. that a female swimmer was in distress after reportedly being pulled out by the rip tide off Dauphin Island’s public beach.

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene and located the swimmer. A rescue swimmer was deployed from the helicopter and swam the unconscious woman to awaiting EMS on shore.

The woman was transported to USA Medical Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Rip currents are powerful currents of water moving away from shore. They can sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea. The Coast Guard recommends swimmers pay close attention to local conditions, and if caught in a rip current swim parallel to the shore to escape.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.