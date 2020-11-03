Coast Guard responds to sunken docked vessel in Juneau, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and the City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors are responding to a vessel that sank while moored to a dock near the Juneau Port, Monday.

The 45-foot wooden-hull vessel is reported to have approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel aboard. An oil sheen is reported to be around the vessel.

The harbormaster deployed sorbent boom and pads around the vessel to mitigate the spread of the diesel fuel. Coast Guard Sector Juneau Incident Management Division members and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation are coordinating clean up efforts with the owner of the vessel.

The owner has contracted Global Dive and Salvage to respond to the incident.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau received the report of the sunken vessel at approximately 2 p.m. from members at the City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.