Coast Guard responds to report of downed aircraft near Drum Inlet, NC

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a downed aircraft approximately 4 miles east of Drum Inlet Sunday evening.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point informing that the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen.
A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon 47-Foot Motor Lifeboat crew was launched along with a Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City was also launched to search the area.
The Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, local fire department and national park service beach crews are also assisting with response efforts.
