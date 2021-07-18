Coast Guard responds to report of dielectric fluid leak in New Rochelle, New York

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to a report of a dielectric fluid leak in New Rochelle, New York, Saturday evening.

Coast Guard Sector New York watchstanders were notified that a dielectric line leak had occurred as a result of a water main break in New Rochelle and the fluid had entered the water at Wright Island Marina.

Coast Guard Sector New York investigators and a Coast Guard Station Kings Point boat crew were dispatched to the scene to assess the situation, with the New York City Fire Department and Con Edison.

The leak has been secured and containment boom has been placed in Wright Island Marina. Oil Spill Response Organization crews contracted by Con Edison are conducting clean-up operations using a skimmer vessel, vacuum truck and absorbent boom.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies will continue monitoring clean-up operations and assessing any potential impacts.