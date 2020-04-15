Coast Guard responds to report of boater under influence near Monument Island

The 50-foot pleasure craft, Lucy B, is moored to a pier at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach after the vessel was stopped because it's master was operating the Lucy B under the influence of illegal narcotics April 12, 2020 in the vicinity of Monument Island, Florida. The boat crew detained the operator and transferred him into Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission custody. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Miami Beach)

The 50-foot pleasure craft, Lucy B, is moored to a pier at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Miami Beach)

MIAMI — The Coast Guard responded to a call of a boater reportedly operating a vessel under the influence of illegal narcotics Sunday near Monument Island.

Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report from a concerned passenger aboard the 50-foot pleasure craft, Lucy B, stating the master was operating the vessel erratically and reportedly possessed illegal narcotics. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew.

The boat crew arrived on scene with the Lucy B, which was anchored, conducted a boarding of the vessel, and discovered illegal narcotics. The station crew halted the future voyage of the vessel and detained the master of the Lucy B. After detaining the suspect, it was discovered the operator reportedly had two warrants issued by Miami-Dade Police Department.


A Station Miami Beach 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched to tow the vessel to Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

The station boat crews transferred the master of the vessel into Miami Beach Police Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission custody.

The Coast Guard Investigative Services personnel will conduct an investigation.

