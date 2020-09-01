Coast Guard responds to platform natural gas release near Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard responded to a report of an oil platform natural gas release approximately three miles offshore of Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report of white smoke billowing with a loud and consistent jet engine-like sound from a Magellan E&P owned platform three miles from Bob Hall Pier.

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct an overflight assessment of the platform with Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office (TGLO) personnel aboard.

The Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi Waterways Management Division issued a safety zone around the platform establishing a 1,000 ft perimeter. A pollution response team and TGLO responders remain stationed onshore near Bob Hall Pier to monitor for potential pollution. Magellan E&P activated Witt O’Brien’s for its response management and coordination.

The platform is an unmanned producing platform that produces natural gas, condensate, and water. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality continues air monitoring near Bob Hall Pier and are currently reporting virtually no traces of methane. The Texas Railroad Commission is on scene and will oversee response to the natural gas release and repairs to the platform.

