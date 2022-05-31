Coast Guard responds to parasailing accident near Pigeon Key

MIAMI — Coast Guard Station Marathon boat crews, partner agencies and a good Samaritan recovered a deceased woman and rescued two children after a parasail allided with Seven Mile Bridge, Monday, near Pigeon Key.

A good Samaritan arrived on scene, took the three parasailers aboard and brought them to Sunset Grill Marina where they were transferred to emergency medical technicians. They were taken to Fisherman’s Hospital in Marathon.

Key West 911 dispatch operators contacted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 5:20 p.m., reporting three people strapped into a parasail allided with Seven Mile Bridge.

“Our condolences are with the family and loved ones of those affected by Monday’s accident,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, Coast Guard Sector Key West commander. “This was a tragedy for a family seeking to enjoy their visit to the Florida Keys. Our team, and our partners at Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are investigating the accident to determine the causal factors and mitigate future casualties to make the waterways as safe as possible.”

The parasail flight was from a Coast Guard inspected passenger vessel, and the Coast Guard continues to investigate the cause of the incident.

